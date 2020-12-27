Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

AVXL opened at $5.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

