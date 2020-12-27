Analyzing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rafael and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.93 million 77.67 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Gecina $754.39 million 15.02 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Gecina beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

