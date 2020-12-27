Analyzing Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ealixir alerts:

Ealixir has a beta of -3.67, meaning that its share price is 467% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ealixir and ESCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.60 $101.98 million $2.76 36.72

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Ealixir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies 13.91% 7.73% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ealixir and ESCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Ealixir on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ealixir Company Profile

Ealixir, Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Milan, Italy.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment designs, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment comprising the electric power grid and enterprise management systems. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.