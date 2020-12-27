Analysts Set Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Target Price at $11.30

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 1,011,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,485,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

