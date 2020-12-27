Analysts Set Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target at $4.60

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,457,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 241,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.