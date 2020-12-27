Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) PT at $22.50

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. 227,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

