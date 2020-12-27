Analysts Set Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) PT at $20.22

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

PS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 897,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.