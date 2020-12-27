Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $49.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 106,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

