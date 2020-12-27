Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $91.29

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. BidaskClub cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globe Life by 15.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 76.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 76,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,604. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

