Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 55,550,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,849,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 104,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.