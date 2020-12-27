Analysts Offer Predictions for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

CVE VIV opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Avivagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

