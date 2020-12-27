Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $264.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

