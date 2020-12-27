Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $21,295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000.

RLAY stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

