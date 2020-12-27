Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

