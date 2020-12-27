Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

