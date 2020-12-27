Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.