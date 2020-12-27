Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $945.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

