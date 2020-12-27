Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 195,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,628. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

