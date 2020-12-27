Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $11.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.31 billion. Sysco posted sales of $15.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $51.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.42 billion to $52.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.79 billion to $59.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

SYY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 730,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.