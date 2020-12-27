Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $180.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.80 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $196.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $652.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $853.26 million, with estimates ranging from $831.08 million to $875.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $81,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 2,116,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

