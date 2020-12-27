Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $756.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

