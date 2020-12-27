Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post sales of $387.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.17 million. Premier posted sales of $319.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

PINC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 306,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

