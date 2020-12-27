Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.44. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 711.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 189,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $51.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.