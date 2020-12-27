Analysts Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post $747.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.09 million and the lowest is $732.33 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $750.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

