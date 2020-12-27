Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $794.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

