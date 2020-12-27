Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

