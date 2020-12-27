American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh Sells 200,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at C$1,609,383.15.

Larry Reaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Larry Reaugh sold 4,500 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$922.50.

CVE AMY opened at C$0.35 on Friday. American Manganese Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$66.50 million and a P/E ratio of 175.00.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

