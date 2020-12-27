American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after buying an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

