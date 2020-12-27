Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

