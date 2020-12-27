Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $27.22 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and $18.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00119650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00595388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00146369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00325710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00084732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00053048 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

