Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 828,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

