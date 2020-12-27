Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,731. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
