Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,731. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

