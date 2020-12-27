Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $227,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

