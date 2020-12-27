Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.28

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.28 and traded as high as $81.00. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) shares last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 2,082,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.28. The stock has a market cap of £420.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.57.

About Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.