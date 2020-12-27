Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $19,818,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Shares of Y opened at $598.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

