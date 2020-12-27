Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

