Alias (ALIAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $149.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Alias has a market capitalization of $713,975.24 and approximately $149.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alias has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013397 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001712 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002796 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

