Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $161,876.51 and approximately $127.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00120473 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018390 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00594664 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00147376 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00321073 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00052989 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00083423 BTC.
About Alchemint Standards
Alchemint Standards Token Trading
