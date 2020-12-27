Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
