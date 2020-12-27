Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

