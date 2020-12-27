Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Up 1.4%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

About Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, and Ground Aviation Services segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

