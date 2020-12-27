Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Afya by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 3,828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

