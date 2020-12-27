Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $124,605.45 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $124,605.45 and approximately $60,646.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00046319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00295014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

