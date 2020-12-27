Advanced Internet Blocks Hits Market Capitalization of $25.74 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 91.9% lower against the dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00487587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

