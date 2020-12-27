ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

ADiTx Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADTX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 28th. ADiTx Therapeutics had issued 1,226,668 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $11,040,012 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ADTX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

