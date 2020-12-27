AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

