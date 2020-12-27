Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

