ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.27 Million

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $39.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the highest is $40.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $150.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.76 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $223.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $2,328,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,518 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,437. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $354,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,038. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $113.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

