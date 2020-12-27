Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.