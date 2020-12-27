Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.56.

About Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

