Aaron Davidson Buys 39,585 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Aaron Davidson acquired 39,585 shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$646,254.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.